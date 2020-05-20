Knoxville ranks top of list for "best places to take a staycation"

A new list has come out from WalletHub ranking the best and worst cities to take a staycation in 2020.

The City of Knoxville came in as the 21st best place to have a staycation out of 182 cities across the United States. Plano, Texas is named the best place and Pearl City, Hawaii was titled the worst.

Chattanooga ranked 48 on the list, Nashville ranked 61 and Memphis ranked 70.

The full list can be found by clicking here.

The site said it scored the cities based on recreation, rest and relaxation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.