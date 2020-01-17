Report: Knoxville ranks in top 100 for highest STD rates

A new study from Innerbody and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the top 100 cities in the US that have the highest STD rates.

California was the leader on the list by having the most cities rank, Ohio and Texas tied for second.

When it comes to Tennessee; Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville all ranked in the top 100.

Knoxville came in at number 81 on the list with 853 STD cases per every 100,000 cases.

Memphis came in at 21 on the list and Nashville followed behind Los Angeles at number 70.

Baltimore, MD was number one on the list with 2,004 STD cases per every 100,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.