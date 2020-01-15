Knoxville religious leaders kick off 'King Week'

Knoxville's MLK Commemorative Commission held their 38th annual Interfaith Prayer Service on Wednesday afternoon.

People from all different religious backgrounds came together in unity to remember Dr. King. / Source: WVLT News

The annual service is a chance for religious leaders around Knoxville to come together as one and pray in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. This event is a part of the groups 'King Week'.

"I feel like we're just taking this beautiful bath in inclusion, which we don't get everyday." said Knoxville Poet Laureate Marilyn Kallet.

The service was began at noon and was followed by a lunch at 1 p.m., both at the Community Evangelistic Church. The theme of this year's King Week is 'Let Freedom Ring'.

"We think that it's important because when you think about Doctor King, he was a master at bringing people together of all different walks of life, all different faiths and different religions," said Chair of MLK Commemorative Commission Deborah Porter.

The group will have many events this week, ending with the Martin Luther King Day Parade on Monday. You can find more King Week events here.

