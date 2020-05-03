Knoxville residents evacuated during 11th floor apartment fire

Knoxville fire officials said several residents were evacuated during an apartment fire Sunday.

Fire crews were dispatched to Westview Tower Apartments on Gleason Road around 3:35 a.m.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the 11th floor. KFD used high rise equipment to get access to an area below the fire floor were several residents were evacuated.

Officials said one resident fell during the evacuation but suffered no life-threatening injuries.

Crews were able to control the fire in nearly 20 minutes.

"Ladder company crews then pressurized the fire floor with clean air from positive pressure fans placed in the stairwells while coordinating this with firefighters in apartment unit 1118 to allow smoke from that unit and the hallways to escape via the window in the apartment," KFD officials said.

The fire is under investigation and the American Red Cross is now evaluating the damage to be of assistance to those impacted.

