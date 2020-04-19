Knoxville residents protest to 'reopen Tennessee'

Nearly 100 people gathered at West Town Mall on Sunday afternoon to protest, asking Tennessee officials to 'reopen' the state.

The protest began at roughly 2 pm.

The group of people held signs that said things like 'Free Tennessee' and shouted chants demanding the state governor and mayors to reopen businesses in the state of Tennessee amid coronavirus pandemic.

This protest spawned from a large protest held in Nashville on Sunday,demanding Governor Bill Lee to take action and reopen Tennessee's economy for business.

WVLT reached out to Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's office. The mayor says they will continue to be 'data driven not bait driven' in response to the protest.

The Knoxville Police Department was on the scene of the protest. They said officers were there to keep people safe.

