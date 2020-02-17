Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of volunteers

Dianne Forry takes her little brother Jake Allmon to places like the bowling alley.

She’s scoring some major points, just not on the scoreboard - but with the little boy watching it.

“Every time I go out with her I have fun,” said Allmon.

They matched through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program when he was in first grade- now he's in sixth.

“We are friends. Even though I'm decades older than him we are good friends. He knows he can depend on me and I can depend on him."

He was striking out in school- not paying attention. Forry helped him with homework and showed up to his basketball games.

“She’s like a grandma that gets me, and we go places have fun and talk about stuff. She's like a new family member,” said Allmon.

Five years later his grades have improved. They watch plays together, and he volunteers with her and her church. Dianne was one of two people awarded "Mentor of the Year."

The other pair was Joshua Riser and Tyler Ladd.

“It was awkward it was just some weird random guy who came into my life and we started hanging out,” said Riser.

After watching football games, riding bikes, and fishing, his big brother Tyler became his biggest confidant.

“I was preparing to be a dad, and I was excited for that obviously, but I knew there were a lot of kids who don't have a dad,” said Ladd.

The two said the experience of having a big and a little has opened their eyes to each other's experiences.

“It's given me somebody who I needed in my life. A good father figure so I can know what a good man looks like in my life,” said Riser

Through mentorship programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters- you can gain a teammate like Josh or Jake if you have time to spare. The East Tennessee chapter has 650 matches currently and they have 98 littles who are waiting for a match. Go here if you'd like to volunteer.

