Knoxville restaurant draws in crowd for Easter curb-side brunch

Cars were wrapped around the shopping center parking lot as customers tried to place their Easter brunch orders at Seasons Innovative Bar & Grille in Knoxville.

Hundreds of order were placed at Seasons Innovative Bar and Grille for their Easter Sunday brunch event. / Source: WVLT News

The restaurant advertised the 'Easter Brunch Curbside Event' on Facebook, advising customers to order their family's meal "before it's too late."

"To all of you amazing people that are patiently waiting in line for your delicious Easter Brunch... we appreciate you more than you know," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Seasons offered the to-go meals from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

