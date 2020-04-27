Knoxville restaurant hosting Mother's Day barbecue giveaway

Dickey's Barbecue Pit is hosting a Mother's Day dinner giveaway.

The restaurant said they will give away free barbecue for a year to one random giveaway winner.

Starting May 1, Dickey's customers can post on social media sharing the best advice their mom ever gave them. To be considered for the giveaway, you must use the hashtag #motherlyadvice.

The restaurant is also offering special Mother's Day deals for those who don't win the giveaway. Customers can get Dickey's Classic Family Pack fro roughly $35. The deal includes one pound of pulled pork, one pound of beef brisket, choice of barbecue sauce, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad and six rolls.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.