Knoxville restaurant introduces the "burgersphere"

A Knoxville restaurant is giving you a reason to ditch your weight-loss resolutions for 2020.

Inskip Grill posted a photo on Facebook of the "Burgersphere." It's a giant hamburger modeled after the shape of Knoxville's famous Sunsphere.

"Introducing the Knoxville famous “Burgersphere”! Over 12” high... It has 2 pounds of meat, bacon, cheese, fries, onion rings, a hot dog and a lil spicy kick!" said the restaurant on Facebook.

Anyone who orders the dish can take part in a New Year's challenge. If you can clean your plate in less than 19 minutes and 67 seconds, you won't have to play. Plus, you'll get special recognition on the hamburger wall of fame.

Inskip Grill says the burger will be available from now on.

Would you try it?

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.