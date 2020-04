It's All So Yummy Cafe and Hilton Head Ice Cream are offering a lunch you would typically see in a school cafeteria as menu items on Friday.

The two will have 'school lunch' rectangle pizza, corn, a side salad and chocolate milk. The school-styled lunch costs $5.25 and you can pay an additonal $1.50 for an extra slice of pizza.

You can dial (865) 769-6539 to call ahead and place your order to pick up Friday April 24.

