Knoxville restaurants participate in "The Great American Takeout"

Tuesday is National Takeout Day. Americans reclaimed it as "The Great American Takeout" to help support local restaurants.

People who need a break from cooking or a breath of fresh air stopped by Soccer Taco in West Knoxville.

The popular Mexican restaurant placed more than 50 orders for customers to get a to-go order or delivery to their car as they waited in the parking lot.

The managers said that they had higher traffic over the weekend, but were still grateful to be serving those who need food.

The restaurant plans to stay open for as long as it can, just with modified hours.

