Knoxville senior living facility gets Memorial Day celebration

Senior citizens who live at Brookdale Senior Living Center were surprised by a Memorial Day parade Friday afternoon.

(WVLT)

Family and friends of the residents decked out their cars in red, white and blue streamers, flags and balloons for the drive-thru parade to say hello in person for the first time in weeks.

"It felt really good, just to see that she's happy and she actually got to get out," Jim Piper said after surprising his grandmother Ruth Piper.

Ruth said the parade was wonderful and gave her a chance to see her family outside of saying hello through a window.

Brookdale staff said besides allowing seniors to get outside a get fresh air, the parade was a chance to pay tribute to the veterans at the center.

"I wasn't prepared for it. I was surprised," said Edward Roenicke, a resident at Brookdale and U.S. Army veteran.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

