Knoxville seniors get a free wheelchair 'car wash'

Senior residents of Arbor Terrace Assisted Living received a free tune-up and wash for their wheelchairs and walkers on Wednesday morning.

Always Best Care Senior Services paid a visit to the assisted living facility and cleaned the seniors' equipment. The organization places seniors in assisted living facilities and provides them with at home health services.

The group brought their own soap and cleaning materials and cleaned more than 20 walkers and wheelchairs.

The program lasted from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the courtyard of the facility. While the group cleaned the equipment, the seniors enjoyed some sunshine and fresh air.

One senior, Minnie, has lived at Arbor Terrace for more than six years. She said this was her first time getting her walker cleaned.

"It's an awful nice thing they're doing." said Minnie. "I use my walker daily to get around because sometimes I fall. It's about time it had a bath."

Minnie long with the other seniors were very appreciative of the group donating their time at the facility.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.