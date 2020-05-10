Knoxville service industry employees seek answers about reopening safety

A group of Knoxville service industry employees sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Knoxville Mayor India Kincannon regarding the steps being taken to protect workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The members of the group, Knoxville Service Industry United (KSIU) said they are "alarmed by the swiftness with which the state and local governments are attempting to re-open business." The group said they have concerns for the health and safety of themselves and their families.

“It has really become very apparent to me in the last week as we work with all these people that they feel vastly underheard and not represented”, said Jade Cunningham who co-founded the group with her mother, Sandi Johnson.

The letter requested specific information about how state and local offices intend to ensure compliance with federal guidelines, labor laws, rules and regulations as defined by OSHA and what metrics state and local officials are using to support their decision making. Many in the group said they are concerned the state isn’t following national guidelines of 14-days straight of declining cases.

“It feels as though working folks are being rushed back only for the good of commerce and without consideration for safety.” Sandi Johnson said. “We miss our jobs, but we’re worried for our families, our co-workers and our patrons."

Under FOIA law, both state and local officials are required to respond to the request within five business days.