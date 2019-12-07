Knoxville site added to historic places register

A bank, a farm, a police station and a fallout shelter are among eight Tennessee sites recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee Historical Commission said in a news release Thursday that the eight properties have been deemed cultural resources worthy of preservation.

Named to the register were the Wooten Fallout Shelter and the Barksdale Mounted Police Station in Memphis; Hardwick Farms in Cleveland; the Charles L. Lawhon Cottage in Knoxville; the Bank of Loretto in Lawrence County; Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., in Lewisburg; Frierson Chapel in Coopertown; and the Jonesborough Historic District in Washington County.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

