Powell class rounds up more than 1,000 gifts for students

A group of Powell High School students and the community rounded up 1,306 gifts for each student at the school. / Source: WVLT

It was like a cheerful Christmas morning at Powell High School Monday morning, an experience not every child gets this time of year. A story Junior Macy Gibson said she knows first hand.

"No, as a kid, I didn't get very much. I didn't mind, but it was hard seeing other kids get gifts," Gibson said.

Things are different now as she gets more gifts at home and at school.

"So, I think this is a very nice thing that the school does around here," Gibson said.

Because many children have experiences like Gibson's the school's leadership class class organized a Christmas gift giveaway.

In less than two months, Sydnie Ailey said they found gifts for each student.

"There are so many crazy things going on, but when it comes down to it, this season is really just about giving back and putting smiles on people's faces," Ailey said.

Those gifts included things she said she never would have thought were gifts like microwaves, gas money and cases of water.

It taught her something a textbook can't.

"It's (putting things in perspective) like you might have to ask for this, but I don't have to ask for it. It's humbling," Ailey said.

Community donations and money from the school's Jostens Renaissance program paid for the gifts.

