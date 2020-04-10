Knoxville students perform virtual violin Easter show

Social distancing has made it difficult to do so many normal, everyday activities--such as perform concerts.

But students at Tate's School in Knoxville have managed to come together, while staying apart, to perform a virtual violin show to celebrate Easter.

“We wanted to do something special to bring joy and hope to our Tate’s school families and who knows, maybe even the greater Knoxville community. We are so grateful to be together online and share this special time together. It grounds us and allows us to find a positive focus during this unprecedented time,” said Erin Archer, Director of the Strings Program at Tate’s.

The second grade students performed "Amazing Grace." Go here to see their performance.

