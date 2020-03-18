Knoxville t-shirt company steps up to help support service industry

A Knoxville based t-shirt company is stepping up during a chaotic time for those who cannot work from home.

Riot Printing Company is selling “I support Knoxville Service Industry” t-shirts.

The company has ordered 150 shirts to be printed with that phrase.

The downtown business wants to help the bars and restaurants that are struggling.

Their website (www.riotapparel.com) states: “So we vow to donate all the proceeds of this shirt to the Knoxville Services Industry Relief Fund.”

There is a gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/knoxville-service-industry-relief-fund

Shirts will sold for $20 each.

They be delivered on Thursday to the shop.