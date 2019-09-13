Knoxville taxi robbery caught on camera

One man is behind bars after the District Attorney's Office said he was convicted in a Knoxville taxi cab robbery.

Jaquel Brown was convicted on robbery charges in relation to a Knoxville taxi cab robbery. / Source: (Knox County Sheriff's Office)

Jaquel Brown, 20, pled guilty to charges of Attempted Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault and others after prosecutors say he called a taxi to pick him up in West Knoxville in 2017.

When Brown exited the taxi he pulled a gun on the driver and demanded cash. That's when the driver sped away, and Brown fired two shots toward the vehicle.

The entire incident was captured on camera.

Brown also pled guilty to two home invasions, including one where Brown beat the homeowner with a brass candlestick holder.

“This dangerous offender is now exactly where he needs to be,” said DA Charme Allen. “Because of the hard work of everyone involved in this case, the defendant will not be able to harm another member of our community for a long time.”

Brown was given an 18-year prison sentence following his conviction.

