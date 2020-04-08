Knoxville tech company provides $10K in support for COVID-19 aid

RCN Technologies, a Knoxville-based tech company announced a COVID-19 community aid program.

The program will provide over $10,000 in wireless networking equipment and tech support service free to critical community organizations in healthcare, education and public safety throughout East Tennessee.

RCN is looking to help organizations whose operations have been or will be impacted by COVID-19.

“We’ve seen the news reports across the country of cities and hospitals preparing for increased capacity, as well as school districts everywhere trying to provide remote education to students,” said Geoff Yearack, co-owner of RCN. “We can make it easier for organizations anywhere in the nation who have to change the way they work, but we want to do it for free to help as many in our community as possible.”

Before officially announcing the program, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and an area healthcare system contacted RCN about potentially using the free wireless networking and tech support. RCN has reached out to the Knox County Health Department to determine what needs can be met at no cost to the county.

Community organizations interested in participating in the free technology aid program can contact RCN at (865) 293-0350 or send an inquiry in through the website.

