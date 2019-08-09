Planets to align in a three night phenomenon over Knoxville

August 9, 10 and 11, 2019, will give Knoxville residents the chance to see meteor showers and other celestial events.

The annual Perseid Meteor Shower is expected to happen on the morning of August 13th. Leading up to the main event will be gradual showers throughout the dates mentioned that will be visible when the moon is not present.

According to an article from EarthSky, the best chance to view these showers will be in the morning before the peak which would be between moonset and dawn.

Along with the showers, on August 11 and 12 there will also be a phenomenon called the occultation of Saturn. The moon will pass by Saturn and give people the opportunity to watch. It will begin at 4:34 am and end at 5:23 am.

In addition to these two events, the moon can also lead one to see the Teapot asterism which is located in the Sagittarius constellation. This is an indication that points to the center of our milky way galaxy.

Check the weather for optimal viewing opportunites here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.