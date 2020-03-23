Knoxville traveling team challenges others to virtual catch

East Tennessee softball players are making the best of a bad situation now that their seasons have been put on hold due to coronavirus.

Several teams have participated in the virtual catching challenge, where the players are videoed throwing it to other players.

Heat 08, a traveling softball team out of Knoxville, made a video of their own with their team and a coach.

Allison Collins is the parent of one of the girls, named Bella. She said the team has been together for two years, and they're sad to be thrown off their game.

"They have been together for 2 years now and are really missing being on the field, as their travel season should have started by now," Collins said.

Despite being held back due to the outbreak, it hasn't dampened the girls' work ethic or spirits.

"These girls are continuing to work hard during their "quarantine" by holding each other accountable each day with workouts," Collins said.

