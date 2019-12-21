Knoxville woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in head with a fork

Knoxville police said a woman reportedly stabbed her boyfriend in the head with a fork during an argument Thursday.

Police said they responded to a reported domestic dispute at the 1400 block of Moses Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said the victim reported that he and his girlfriend, Natasha Jones, 42, were in a verbal argument that turned physical.

The victim said Jones became extremely violent and took the fork he was eating with and stabbed him on the top of his head, according to KPD.

Reports stated the victim had blood all over his head and face when officers arrived. Police said the victim was taken to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

KPD officers said Jones resisted when they attempted to take her into custody. Jones was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for a hand injury before being taken into custody.

Jones is charged with resisting arrests, and aggravated domestic assault, according to reports.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.