Knoxville woman arrested wearing nothing but bandana

A Knoxville woman was arrested after officers said she was yelling obscenities while wearing nothing but a bandana around her neck in the Fort Sanders area Tuesday night.

According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Laurel Avenue where they found Catherine Foran standing on a porch that did not belong to her.

Officers said Foran was completely nude except for a bandana around her neck and that she was allegedly screaming obscenities at passersby.

Foran allegedly told officers her boyfriend had invited her over for "sexual favors" but then he denied her.

Officers reported that Foran was able to escape her handcuffs as she was being taken into custody, but was quickly re-cuffed.

Foran was booked into the Knox County jail on charges of public intoxication.

