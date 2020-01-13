Knoxville woman accused of shoplifting, hiding stolen items in baby's stroller

Police said a woman is accused of stealing from a Knoxville store and hiding the items in a baby stroller.

Police responded to the Khol's on the 5300 block of Washington Pike around 5:45 on Jan. 8.

A store security guard told police he saw the suspect put two pair of earrings in her baby stroller and attempt to leave the store, according to KPD.

Police said the earrings were valued at $40. The woman was issued a misdemeanor citation, according to reports.

