Knoxville woman drives car into hair salon, pins owner to sink

The Knoxville Fire Department is on the scene of a crash, where a vehicle drove into a hair salon.

A woman drove her car into a 500 square foot part of the salon on Tazewell Pike Friday.

The car pinned a co-owner of the salon up against a sink. The woman was taken to UT Medical Center. The owner says the woman is expected to be okay.

Officials say the car reversed out of the building so fast it slammed into the side of a Nissan Armada across the parking lot.

This is a developing story. More updates to come.

