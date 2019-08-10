Knoxville woman fighting for 'Cooper's Law'

The death of a Georgia toddler, Cooper Harris back in 2014 has inspired one woman to tirelessly fight to be an advocate for children, pets, and elderly people left inside hot cars.

Chris Wilkerson's Mission started five years ago when 2-year-old Cooper died in a hot car after his father left him there. His father was convicted and Wilkerson continued on advocating for children, so that Cooper's tragedy doesn't happen to other children.

"I hear all the time well I parked in the shade and I cracked a window and I left them water." said Wilkerson. "That only lowers that temperature in that car a degree or two. When you open that car and say ' oh gosh it's so hot' I don't think you realize just how hot it is."

Wilkerson has proposed what she calls Cooper's law to congress. The law would require all cars to have a censor to detect if anyone is left inside of a car after it't turned off. In the meantime Wilerson pleads that people pay better attention to their loved ones.

"Don't think it won't happen to you.", said Wilkerson. Don't think I'll just be five minutes, because six minutes is long enough for your child to die.."

If you would like to find out how to get involved with Wilkerson's cause you can keep up with all she and volunteer's are doing on the organization's Facebook page.

