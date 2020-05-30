Knoxville woman hit, killed by train near Old Broadway

Knoxville police said a woman died on Saturday after she was hit by a train overnight.

KPD officers responded to the railroad tracks near the intersection of Old Broadway and Mineral Springs Avenue around 12:45 a.m where a woman had been struck by a train.

According to reports, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said there were no signs of foul play and the death was determined to be accidental.

The woman's body was transported to the University of Tennessee Forensic Center for a complete autopsy.

Police said the Identification of the woman is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

