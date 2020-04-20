Knoxville woman shares how she avoided a job scam

A Knoxville woman almost fell victim to a con artist chasing after her and others in search of employment.

Julia Bodnarus said she applied to different jobs through networking sites. As a budding graphic designer, she said she applied for a position with one company that is legitimate, but the people behind the fake job post were not.

"Supposedly this HR guy who does the hiring process saying he was like, 'Hey, Julia I would like to schedule an interview with you at 2 p.m.' so it only gave me really two hours to prepare," said Bodnaruk.

That was her first warning sign.

The interview was messaging back and forth only, no video or phone calls.

"This whole interview took two hours of my time so I was answering these questions like very thoroughly because I was like well if this was a fake interview it wouldn't be really as in depth I guess," said Bodnaruk.

After the interview ended, the person interviewing Julia said they'd have a decision soon. Thirty minutes later she got the job.

"I thought it was a bit strange that they hired me right away and I thought maybe they're very desperate for a graphic designer," explained Bodnaruk, "I was really trying to see the positive because I was pretty vulnerable because I've been applying to jobs, and I'm like yes finally a job."

Then she learned: "It's strictly work from home. You will be able to contact people, but it's easier if you just contact me through the Google Hangout site."

The interviewer also gave her a list of items needed, such as an expensive graphic design software and a top-of-the-line laptop.

"Averaging out it could probably cost around anywhere from 6 to 10 thousand dollars worth of equipment that I would need for my at-home office," said Bodnaruk.

She also never saw any phone numbers listed in the emails.

"So I'm starting to kind of piece it together, and I'm like this is not right. This is a scam," said Bodnaruk.

And she said she was told the salary was double of what she was expecting.

Now she cautioned others to be on the lookout if they're on the job hunt.

"Make sure that you can video call someone, just call someone to make sure that these people are actually real," said Bodnaruk.

Julia was grateful she caught on and did not accept the job.

She called the company to let them know that someone was using their business as a front to scam people.

She plans to inform the networking service she used to apply for the job, know the people behind the screen were fraudulent.

Some says to avoid getting scammed: apply directly through a company's website for a job, keep your personal information like SSI and bank account information a secret and double check a job listing on different websites to make sure it's valid. Some more tips can be found here.

