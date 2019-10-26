Knoxville woman struck in the head by blunt object, KPD reports

Knoxville Police Department is investigating an attack on a Knoxville woman police say happened on the 100 block of S. Broadway Saturday night.

Police said she was staggering into a parking lot and collapsed.

Knoxville Fire Department resuscitated the woman on the scene brought her to UT Medical. She is reported to be in stable condition.

It was determined later on that the victim was hit over the head with a blunt object. The victim told police the attack occurred while she was in a homeless camp in the area.

KPD is still investigating and will continue to provide updates.

