Knoxville women start paint-by-number art company

So many people are taking on home improvement projects while they're stuck at home. One Knoxville company is hoping they can help.

Jani Howell and Jessica Murph started a paint-by-numbers art company called Undone Art Co.

"We originally did this because we wanted people to be able to create in their own homes, but what we found was the side benefit was that its really fun and relaxing to get to do something with your hands especially for people who don't think their artistic and don't think they could do this," said Murph.

The idea started when they both coincidentally bought their first homes in 2017. They noticed they couldn't find good art at an affordable price. So they started making their own.

"Over time my friends and family would come to my house and say 'oh my gosh that's gorgeous I've never seen anything like it where did you get it?' I kind of explained the process. And at that point I realized that the normal everyday person doesn't always feel super comfortable walking into an art supply store and finding the right materials to take on a project like that. The opportunity just kind of presented itself to me," said Howell.

"Many of the traditional paint by number kits that are out there, they are really there for the experience rather than they are the end product. So, you'll see like a kitten in a mason jar or something so your end result is not really something that you want to hang and display on your wall but it was a fun experience," she said.

Just like many small businesses they're hoping people shop local during a time when many are getting hid hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're lucky that most of our business already was primarily done in our homes and we work really well in that environment. We've had a number of in person markets and in person shopping opportunities and they've either been canceled or delayed to late summer, so we're really asking our customers to support us online and we're doing everything in our power to get kits out timely and safely so that people have something to do at home during this time."

