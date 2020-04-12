Knoxville women's group gives away nearly 200 Easter baskets

On Sunday, The Ladies of Charity Knoxville spread Easter joy, giving away nearly 200 Easter baskets.

The organization gave the baskets away in the curbside pick-up for Connors Steak and Seafood. The group's Knoxville chapter says they look forward to this day every year because this is what they're about.

"For us, This is supporting our food pantry our clothing pantry. We do rent assistance, utility assistance. Even though Ladies of Charity is closed right now, we've actually been helping other food pantries behind the scenes with their supplies" said Susan Unbehaun, Ladies of Charity executive director.

The Easter baskets were free, but many left donations toward the organization.

