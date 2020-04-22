Knoxville working on 'thoughtful, gradual' plan to reopen businesses

‪Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced Wednesday night that city officials were working on a "thoughtful, gradual plan to reopen businesses."

The statement came as businesses and officials around Tennessee worked to prepare for May 1, the day after Governor Bill Lee's safer at home order expires.

Kincannon said, "The plan will follow guidance from public health experts, respond to local data and circumstances, and always prioritize public health. Social distancing and protective measures will still be a part of our daily lives."

The mayor did not offer any details about the plan, and many officials are scrambling to lay out plans to reopen the economy. On Tuesday, WVLT News spoke to two state representatives who are part of the Economic Recovery Group.

One, Jeremy Faison, said non-essential businesses don't have to reopen on May 1 if they aren't ready. "They'll be given guidelines on how to reopen and can do so in their own time," Faison said.

The Governor's plan for reopening is expected to be released Thursday. Kincannon did not say what a timeline for her plan would be.

