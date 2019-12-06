Knoxville's plant based "meat" meals

Posted:

WVLT News this Morning's Harry Sullivan and Casey Wheeless try out a few of Knoxville's plant-based "meat" offerings.

Would you be willing to try the "Impossible Burger?"

Here's a list of some Knoxville restaurants that offer plant-based selections:

- Copper Cellar

- Dunkin Donuts

- Burger King

- Qdoba

 