Knoxville's Finchum hopes for Daytona 500 debut

Budding NASCAR star Chad Finchum of Knoxville was at Toyota of Knoxville Friday meet and greet with race fans.

Finchum tweeted out recently, "can't wait to make a dream become a reality!"

Finchum will be behind the wheel of the MBM Motorsports #49 Toyota in next months Daytona 500 if he qualifies. It would be the first 500 for the Xfinity Series competitor.

" I know can you pinch me that race is huge obviously. It's what I consider the biggest race in motorsports, the Daytona 500. I've been racing since I was 6 years old," Finchum said. "I started on local dirty tracks, worked my way up through all the different ranks in the NASCAR series for MBM Motorsports since about midway 2017 and now I've got my shot to make my Daytona 500 debut. I'm so very excited about that."

Toyota of Knoxville will be a sponsor of Finchum's car at Daytona.

"Isn't that cool having Knoxville companies on board for one of the biggest races in motorsports the Daytona 500 along with the Xfinity race the day before, so it's a very special event and I'm glad they can be a part of it," Finchum said.

It's gonna be a very busy weekend for 25 year old Chad Finchum racing in the Xfinity race on Saturday and hopefully the Daytona 500 on Sunday February 16th.

