Knoxville's Girls on the Run group goes online for 5K, programming

Girls on the Run of Greater Knoxville has made the decision to transition all programming, including their annual 5K, to virtual meetings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are incredibly disappointed, as we know our girls and coaches are too, but recognize our great collective responsibility to ensure a safer and healthier community for all,” said Shannon McCall, Executive Director.

According to a release, the purpose of Girls on the Run is to offer 'programming that strengthens third- to eighth-grade girls’ social,emotional, physical, and behavioral skills to successfully navigate life experiences'.

More than 175 girls from ages 8-10 from Knox and Anderson County are currently participants of the group.

