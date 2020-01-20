Knoxville's Rising Stars Gala benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Press Room.

Enjoy a night of dinner, dancing and recognizing the brightest rising star professionals in Greater Knoxville.

This elite award recognizes the brightest rising star professionals, philanthropists, & civic leaders in the Greater Knoxville area. Our Rising Stars exemplify leadership qualities, are active in the community, and have the potential to greatly influence our business community throughout their careers. By committing to a 16-week recognition program and philanthropic competition they will add tomorrows for children and young adults living with cystic fibrosis.

Each class of honorees is nominated by colleagues, family and friends for being the best and the brightest Rising Stars in the area. Rising Stars have the vision, commitment, and means to inspire their peers to support them as they competitively raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Each honoree will be individually recognized and awarded for their efforts at a celebration gala, but only one will be the 2020 Top Rising Star! This year’s event will take place Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Press Room.