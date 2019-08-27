Knoxvillians Against Injustice plan march to demand KPD body cameras

WVLT News learned about a rally planned to be held in Market Square Tuesday evening to demand that Knoxville Police Officers be equipped with body cameras.

The event is being organized by a group called Knoxvillians Against Injustice, according to the Facebook Event. It's set to start at 5 p.m.

The event page says "In light of yesterdays' tragic event. We would like to invite everyone to come together to speak out against Police brutality and the violence of law enforcement officers here in our community. It's time we hold our Police Department accountable for their actions. We will be speaking out on these issues and walking to the City-County building to attend the City Council meeting where our Mayor & Chief of Police will be in attendance!!! Let's Stand up! TOGETHER!"

WVLT News spoke with Community Leader Denzel Grant who said, “Body cams, body cams. I know the city is going to be looking at their budget soon and we're hoping that the money that's been pushed into other projects--if we can take some of that and put into bodycams so we can prevent another incident, whether they are black, white -- to be that's irrelevant. To me, the KPD and law enforcement period should be held at a higher standard."

This comes following a deadly officer involved shooting in which the suspect was shot on Merchant's Drive Monday.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

