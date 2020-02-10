Kobe Bryant’s widow expresses grief, anger in online post

In this March 2, 2019, file photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. A public memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Updated: Mon 7:17 PM, Feb 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Vanessa Bryant expressed grief and anger in an Instagram post as she copes with the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant, their daughter, Gigi, and seven other people in a helicopter crash.

She says she refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone.

Bryant says she realizes she has to remain strong for her three surviving daughters.

She says she knows what she’s feeling is part of the grieving process.

She announced last week that a “celebration of life” will be held Feb. 24 at Staples Center.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant �� (@vanessabryant) on

 