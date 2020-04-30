Kodak man arrested in connection to shooting of teen

Investigators in Kingsport say a Sevier County man was arrested after being accused in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old.

WJHL reported Kingsport police responded to a possible shooting on Westfield Drive around 6:30 a.m. where they discovered a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect was identified as Lazarith E. Freeman, 20, of Kodak, Tennessee.

Kingsport Police reported, “With the assistance of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshals Service, and other law enforcement agencies, Mr. Freeman is now in custody.”

WJHL reported Freeman faces charges of felony reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.

Police said neither were from Kingsport, but "both were believed to be acquainted prior to the shooting.”

