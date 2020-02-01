Kodak man shot after alleged domestic dispute, Sevierville Police report

A Kodak man has been hospitalized after being shot in the abdomen according to Sevierville Police.

The initial call came in at 7:30 p.m. reporting the man had been shot outside of a visitor center near a Food City grocery store in Kodak.

Police say the shooting was believed to be a result of a domestic situation.

The victim has been transported to the UT Medical Center to treat his injuries.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated

