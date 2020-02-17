Kodak residents make foot bridges, use sandbags to cope with flooding

Sandbags are a normal part of the spring routine now for Shirley Doane and her family in Kodak.

Doane lines sandbags in areas around her house, in hopes of protecting it once again.

"Last year this time we had to use them. This year we've had to use them again," Doane said.

Doane's sons built her a wooden walkway she can use to get from her back door to her car after her yard and driveway flooded once again.

Doane said she is concerned about mold in her crawl space, where water runs.

"Just goes in the crawl space. So far we've kept it from getting in the house by using these bags."

A few doors down along Douglas Dam Road, Brenda Meyer also uses a wooden walkway to get to her car. Water flows in what looks like a stream from the back of the property to the road, and across the road into a huge pond on the neighboring field.

"I'm afraid somebody's gonna run over into it," Meyer said. "I've seen it get almost up to my knees here."

Meyer said she's seen law enforcement have to block the flooded road in front of her home at times.

Driving from Highway 66 down Douglas Dam Road revealed several areas that look like ponds, where there are supposed to be grassy pastures or yards. Sevier County officials said the road is not under the county's jurisdiction and belongs to the state.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials explained the problem appears to be various runoff from properties near the road, but not related to the road itself.

"It isn't a TDOT issue. As properties continue to develop above their homes, additional water will continue to flow to their property," Mark Nagi said. "This roadway has not had changes made other than resurfacing, so TDOT has not increased any of the water runoff nor changed any water flow."

