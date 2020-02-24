Krispy Kreme launching nationwide doughnut delivery

Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme will launch a delivery service across the country.

But you have to be near one of the 350 U.S. locations, and in most cases, you have to be 10 miles from a shop.

Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website for a $5 fee.

Saturday is actually Leap Day, so to kick off its new delivery service, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of Leap Day babies within 10 miles of shops.

To get the doughnuts, news of the baby’s delivery needs to be shared on social media by tagging @KrispyKreme with the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery, USA Today reports.

