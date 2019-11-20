Krispy Kreme releases new Thanksgiving pie-flavored donuts

Krispy Kreme released a new tasty treat just in time for Thanksgiving.

The iconic donut brand released donut-ized pies exclusively for Thanksgiving.

The flavors include Dutch Apple Pie Donut, which has an apple pie filling and is dipped in caramel icing, topped with streusel and finished with an icing lattice.

The second pie flavor is a Chocolate Kreme Pie Donut filled with chocolate cream, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a dollop of Kreme and mini chocolate chips.

Krispy Kreme's final seasonal donut is Cherry Pie This donut has a cherry filling center, topped with pie crust crumbles and topped with lattice icing.

Krispy Kreme also has a Pumpkin Spice Cake Donut for the fall season.

The pie flavored donuts are available now through Thanksgiving Day.

