Krispy Kreme unveils limited time key lime doughnut

The Key Lime Kreme Filled and Key Lime Glazed doughnut options will be available Tuesday May 5 through Friday May 8 only.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced a new limited edition doughnut flavor this week.

The Key Lime Kreme Filled and Key Lime Glazed doughnut options will be available Tuesday May 5 through Friday May 8 only.

