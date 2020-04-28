Kroger assures customers shelves will stay stocked

Many Kroger customers have noticed fewer bare shelves and more grocery pick-up and delivery times available in the last several days.

Kroger wants customers to know they are doing the best they can to restock.

“It’s really important to us to get our store shelves stocked and full to make sure that we serve the community," Kroger Spokesperson Erin Grant said, “and serve what they need now that they are at home with their families more.”

While the store shelves are more stocked, Kroger officials are asking people to help keep it that way by only buying what is needed for the week instead of overbuying.

“You know, they’re having three meals a day at home for the most part,” Grant said, "and having our stores stocked and ready to go is our top priority along with safety.”

Kroger employees are now wearing face masks and gloves to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WAVE3. All right reserved.

