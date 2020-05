Kroger donates 200,000 gallons of milk to food banks

One of the nation's largest supermarket chains, Kroger, is making sure that surplus milk from America's dairy farmers won't go to waste by donating 200,000 gallons of milk to food banks.

Kroger said that it will donate the milk to Feeding America food banks and community organizations through the end of August.

With businesses such as restaurants and hotels forced to close due to the pandemic, the milk would have spoiled.

CNN reports dairy farmers across America are being forced to dump milk due to a lower demand. An estimated 2.7 million to 3.7 million gallons of milk could be dumped per day as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an estimate by the Dairy Farmers of America, a major dairy cooperative.

The initiative is part of Kroger's "Dairy Rescue Program," which expands a partnership between the company and its dairy suppliers to ensure that food-insecure communities are getting the milk they need.

"Kroger recognizes the growing need for fresh, highly nutritious food in our community, especially for children as schools remain closed during the pandemic to flatten the curve," said Erin Sharp, Kroger's group vice president of manufacturing. "At a time when dairy farmers have surplus raw milk, we're doubling down on our mission to reduce hunger and waste."

Kroger has already donated a combined 129,900 gallons of milk throughout the year in partnership with the Dairy Farmers of America.

