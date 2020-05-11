Kroger ends $2 'hero pay' bonus for employees

CBS News reports that Kroger is ending its $2 "hero pay" bonus that was started for their essential workers during the coronavuris pandemic.

The grocery story chain has been offering employees an additional $2 an hour since April.

CBS News said they reached out to Kroger for a comment, but it did defend the decision to end the bonus pay to newsletter Poplar Information.

"Our temporary 'hero bonus' is scheduled to end in mid-May. In the coming months, we know that our associates' needs will continue to evolve and change as we all work together to gradually and safely reopen the economy," a spokesperson told the newsletter.

Kroger repurchased $355 million of its own shares in the first quarter, and holds about $2.3 billion in cash and temporary cash investments. The Cincinnati-based chain operates 2,758 grocery stores in 35 states and tallied 2019 sales of $122.3 billion. It employs nearly 500,000 people.

