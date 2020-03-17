Kroger hiring immediate positions amid coronavirus outbreak

Kroger stores across the state of Tennessee said immediate positions are currently open.

Kroger said it is trying to support people in the community who are looking for jobs, as the store experiences high levels of business.

“We have positions available in most all our stores,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “We are expediting the hiring process in order to get people to work quickly.”

Full and part-time positions are available and starting pay varies by job. Kroger offers tuition reimbursement for students, associate discounts and other benefits upon qualifying.

Candidate can apply online and could be placed for employment within several days of applying.

