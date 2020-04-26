Kroger requires all employees to wear face masks

Beginning Sunday, all Kroger employees are required to wear face masks at work, according to Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen.

Previously, only employees in certain areas of Kroger were required to wear masks.

McMullen said employees will be wearing masks for the foreseeable future.

Requiring employees to wear masks is just the latest safety measure Kroger has taken to help keep everyone inside their stores safe and healthy.

Earlier this month, Kroger implemented a capacity cap on the number of shoppers that would be allowed into its stores to allow for “proper physical distancing.

Kroger has also added plexiglass partitions at checkout lanes to protect both its employees and customers.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

